Week 15 MNF Staff Picks: Rams at Packers

To wrap up week 15 we have the Los Angeles Rams heading out to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

Baker Mayfield shocked the NFL world last week by winning a game in which he had had access to the playbook for somewhere close to only about 48 hours. It was beyond unthinkable. Yet he did it!

Now he gets a full week of preparation to take on the 5-8 Packers on the road.

The Packers meanwhile are fighting for their playoff lives tonight. They have an extremely uphill battle to get there, currently in 10th place with only the top seven making the playoffs, and 2.5 games behind the 7-6-1 Washington Commanders that currently hold that 7th spot.

Anyway, here are Michael and I’s picks.

