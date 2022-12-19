REPORT: Chargers CB J.C. Jackson arrested in Massachusetts for ‘non-violent family issue’

On Monday afternoon, news broke regarding the arrest of Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson in Bristol County, Massachusetts. The news was first broken by Julianne Lima of Boston 25 News who reported that the first-year Charger was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections due to a “non-violent family issue.”

As things stand, it is unknown whether or not Jackson is still being held on bail.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said in a statement Monday, according to ESPN. “We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers this year in what was seen as the team’s biggest move of the offseason. He was added to a struggling defense alongside notable additions Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, and Morgan Fox. Jackson previously played four seasons for the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, Jackson’s 2022 season was cut short due to a knee injury he sustained against the Seahawks in Week seven. Before the injury, Jackson struggled to adapt to Brandon Staley’s system in Los Angeles and was consistently one of the lowest-graded players on the defense, per Pro Football Focus.

He finished the year with 15 tackles and two pass breakups in five games.