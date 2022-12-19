Chargers-Titans Week 15 snap counts

The Chargers beat the Titans by a score of 17-14 thanks to a 43-yard game-winning field goal from Cameron Dicker. The win pushed them to 8-6 on the season and they’re officially in the playoffs as the No. 6 seed if the playoffs were to start this week.

Below are the snap counts for all three phases of the game against Tennessee:

It’s always a huge positive when the entire offensive line starts the game, plays every snap, and then finishes the game healthy. That’s exactly what happened against the Titans. It’s even better to see that Pipkins returned and came away unscathed. Keenan Allen and Mike Williams each played 89 percent of the offense’s snaps. Palmer was next at receiver with 65 percent.

Austin Ekeler played a healthy 69 percent which is actually rather high for him compared to the usual season average. Kelley looked like he was going to get a lot more early on but the offense turned away from him in the second half.

In his first game back from injured reserve, Donald Parham played 31 percent of the team’s snaps, one percent less than Tre’ McKitty. That number should increase with each week he remains healthy.

Four Chargers stayed on the field for every snap of the defense against the Titans. They were Drue Tranquill, Michael Davis, Nasir Adderley, and Alohi Gilman. That’s an excellent sign when they were all tasked with slowing down Derrick Henry for the entire night.

Surprisingly, Kyle Van Noy led the way in snaps for all players outside of the aforementioned four above. He played 92 percent of the snaps, five percent more than fellow edge Khalil Mack.

Rookie cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor played 42 percent of the team’s snaps which looks to have eaten into Asante Samuel Jr.’s workload as the latter played just 58 percent of the team’s snaps.

Joe Gaziano played a season-high 32 percent of the snaps and recorded his first career sack.

Derrek Tuszka led the way by playing 100 percent of the team’s special teams snaps. Amen Ogbongbemiga was second with 81 percent and was almost the author of a humongous blunder when he accidentally touched the ball on a punt but somehow managed to come up with it underneath a pile of Titans players.