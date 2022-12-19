Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 Podcast Recap: Herbert’s Redemption

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers Week 15 win over the Tennessee Titans on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions regarding how the Chargers won and some of the major turning points in the game.

Defensively the Chargers kept the Tennessee Offense in check giving up 14 total points and under 300 yards of total offense. The Chargers third down defense was particularly sharp holding the Titans offense to 2 of 10 on third downs on the game and at one point made seven straight stops on third down up until that last drive of the game for Tennessee. The bolts got some timely sacks from guys like Drue Tranquill, Kyle Van Noy and Chris Rumph, who’s sack pushed the Titans back for a long field goal attempt that Randy Bullock eventually missed.

Justin Herbert had a rough day. He had two turnovers, made some bad decisions and ran into a few sacks but with the game on the line Herbert delivered. Herbert redeemed himself much like wide receiver Mike Williams who was the intended target on both of Herbert’s interception (though they may not have been all his fault) but it was his catch on the sideline that setup Cameron Dicker’s game winning field goal.

The guys talk about how the Chargers got two season defining wins against two potential playoff teams: Dolphins and Titans, Brandon Staley simplifying his defensive scheme and how Herbert is succeeded in spite of Joe Lombardi’s playcalling.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

Join the Lightning Round Podcast Patreon!