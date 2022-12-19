 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Herbert becomes 1st QB in NFL history to throw for 4,000+ yards in first 3 seasons

Herbert also broke Andrew Luck’s record for most passing yards through a player’s first three seasons last week against the Dolphins.

By Michael Peterson
/ new
Tennessee Titans v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In Sunday’s 17-14 win over the Titans, Justin Herbert threw for 313 yards, giving him 4,019 passing yards with three games remaining in the 2022 regular season.

By crossing 4,000 passing yards this year, Herbert became the first player in NFL history to throw for 4,000 or more yards in each of his first three professional seasons. In the last coup

That wasn’t the only bit of history Herbert made in recent weeks, however.

Last week against the Dolphins, Herbert passed Andrew Luck for the most passing yards through a player’s first three seasons with 13,056, besting Luck’s 12,957.

This season, despite all the injuries and games missed from his top receivers, Herbert has still managed to throw for 4,019 yards with 21 touchdowns to nine interceptions. He’s on pace to set a new career high in completion percentage (67.5) and a new career low in interception percentage (1.5).

Next Up In NFL

Loading comments...