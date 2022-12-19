Chargers Daily Links: Victory Monday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

The Bolts moved to 8-6 with their win over the Titans and that has them squarely in the No. 6 seed were the playoffs to start this week.

From here, their remaining games are against the Colts (4-9-1), Rams (4-9, play tonight), and the Broncos (4-10).

Like we always do, feel free to continue the celebrations and conversation stemming from yesterday’s win in the comment below!

And now for today’s links.

Five takeaways from the Chargers’ victory over the Titans (Chargers.com)

Where the Chargers stand in the playoff picture after moving to 8-6 (Chargers Wire)

Seven quick observations from the Chargers’ win over the Titans (Bolt Beat)

Top reactions to the Bolts’ 17-14 win over the Titans (Chargers.com)

The Raiders beat the Patriots on the one of the wildest plays you’ve ever seen (ESPN)

What we learned from Sunday’s slate of games (NFL.com)

Letter grades for every NFL team that played on Sunday (CBS Sports)

Overreactions and reality checks following week 15 (CBS Sports)

Jonathan Taylor is likely out for the remainder of the season (Pro Football Talk)

The most ridiculous moments from the Vikings’ incredible comeback over the Colts (The Ringer)