Chargers open as 3-point favorites over Colts

Following the Chargers’ 17-14 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, they opened up as three-point favorites over the Indianapolis Colts in week 16 on Monday Night Football, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 47.5.

The Colts are coming off a historic collapse in week 15. They were able to build a 33-0 first half lead over the Minnesota Vikings. They then proceeded to completely implode and wound up losing 39-36.

Indianapolis is now sitting at 4-9-1 and all but eliminated from the playoffs at this point.

The Chargers meanwhile now sit at 8-6 and are in the No. 6 seed for the AFC and basically control their own destiny at this point. A win this week bumps them up to the the high 90th percentile for their playoff chances.

This line could move over the course of the week as we wait on confirmation that safety Derwin James will be returning to the field and there's also an outside chance the Bolts get Joey Bosa back. However, I’d expect he returns to practice only this week and remains inactive for the game.