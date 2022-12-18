Chargers Final Score: Chargers 17, Titans 14

Coming off a big win in week 14 vs the Miami Dolphins, Brandon Staley’s Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Tennessee Titans for week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The Chargers started out with a great series on defense then a great series on offense to take a 7-0 lead early. The Titans were able to respond with a touchdown drive of their own on a six play 63 yard drive with all of the yardage coming from Derrick Henry.

Then both teams settled into a contest of mediocrity. Justin Herbert, coming off what was his best game all season vs the Dolphins, threw two interceptions in the game, after not throwing any interceptions in the last three games and not having a multi-interception game in 16 games.

Los Angeles finally took the lead back in the 4th quarter with a drive that included a PERFECT pass down the left sideline to Keenan Allen and finished off by two of the strongest runs from Austin Ekeler I can remember. The run to set up 1st and goal will likely be an “angry runs” submission this week.

Up 14-7 the Titans had the ball at the 2 minute warning with one time out remaining. The Titans pushed past midfield but a great read on a screen by linebacker Kenneth Murray stuffed the Titans for a loss and forced them to burn their last time out.

The very next play Staley’s defense gave up a 28 yard catch and run to TE Chig Okonkwo. The Titans followed that up with another pass to a TE in Austin Hooper, getting down to the 4 yard line for 1st and goal with 53 Seconds left. Staley killed the clock with their 1st TO of the 2nd half.

The Titans punch in the touchdown to tie it up 14-14 with less than 50 seconds left, after having burned all of the Chargers time outs in the process.

Herbert took over to go win the game. Herbert went and made a drive to get the Chargers in position for a 43 yard FG attempt with 8 seconds left and Cameron Dicker nails it.

Chargers win 17-14. ANOTHER Game Winning Drive for Justin Herbert.

With the results from the other games today, the 8-6 Chargers are now in the 6th seed for the AFC with the head to head tiebreaker over the Dolphins.