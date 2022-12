Somehow this game is tied at 7-7 despite it feeling like the Chargers have been the much more dominant team through the first 30 minutes.

Once again, the Chargers are on the wrong side of a fluky play that will surely directly affect the outcome of this game. The Chargers need point to begin the second half if they want to steal back some momentum.

Here’s to a much smoother second half.

Enjoy the game! Go Bolts!