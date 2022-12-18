Chargers vs Titans Week 15 Inactives: Derwin James Inactive

As we approach game time for the Chargers and Titans game in week 15, the team has made their decisions on who’s going to be active or inactive this week.

#TENvsLAC inactivews



Easton Stick

Derwin James Jr.

Sony Michel

JT Woods

Storm Norton

Michael Bandy

Christopher Hinton pic.twitter.com/Lir9wtchYA — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 18, 2022

First, the bad news. Derwin James is inactive today. He tested things out with his early pre-game warmup and the team appears to have decided to proceed with caution and keep Derwin out for this week.

Now the good news! The Chargers are getting three starters back on the field today. Right tackle Trey Pipkins is back in the lineup, as are slot cornerback Bryce Callahan, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day.

SJD returning is very welcomed news with the Titans likely to rely on Derrick Henry and the running game to attack the weakest part of the Chargers defense and to kill clock and keep Justin Herbert and the Bolts offense off the field.

Pipkins coming back is also going to be a sight for sore ribs, as the right tackle position has been a weak spot on the offensive line the last few weeks and caused Herbert to take way too many hits over the last month or so.