Chargers vs. Titans: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming options and more

The Los Angeles Chargers host the Tennessee Titans for week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season. Los Angeles is going to be wearing their Royal Blue, color rush uniforms which are one of the best uniforms the Chargers roll out every year.

The Bolts got some playoff help on Saturday when the Buffalo Bills beat the Miami Dolphins, meaning a win Sunday puts the Chargers over the Dolphins in the playoff hunt with the head-to-head victory tiebreaker.

The Titans match up really well with the Chargers based on how well they run the ball, and how much they’ll likely focus on running the ball. This means this game is by no means a “gimmie” but if the Chargers show up like they did against the Dolphins, this is a game they can win.

Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) vs. Tennessee Titans (7-6)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Kickoff: 1:25 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium

TV: CBS

SB Nation affiliate: The Phinsider

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Odds: Chargers (-3) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only), Peacock

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app