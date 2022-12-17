Chargers activate TE Donald Parham off IR

On Saturday afternoon, the Chargers announced that they are activating tight end Donald Parham from injured reserve ahead of Sunday’s game against the Titans. In a corresponding move, the team is waiving wide receiver Jason Moore.

Additionally, the Chargers are elevating defensive tackle Christopher Hinton and safety Raheem Layne ahead of tomorrow’s contest. Both Hinton and Layne were elevated for last week’s game, which means that week 15 is the last of which those two can be elevated before the Chargers would be forced to sign either to the active roster.

In two games in which Parham has been healthy, he’s caught three passes for 53 yards. Through two-plus seasons in the NFL with the Chargers, he has career totals of 33 receptions for 403 yards and six touchdowns.

Parham has developed into one of the Chargers’ best run blockers at the tight end position, so there’s no doubt his return is a bright spot for an offense that has struggled to run the football all season.