Week 15 NFL Staff Picks: Saturday games are here!

It’s week 15 for the 2022 NFL Season and that means that Saturday NFL games are back on the menu boys!

There’s a very AFC heavy lineup on this first weekend with Saturday games as only 1 of the 6 teams playing is from the NFC. As Charger fans we need to be rooting for the BIlls over the Dolphins and probably the Ravens over the Bengals, as the Ravens feel like the “less scary” of the two to meet in the wildcard round right now.

The NFL now owns 4 days of the week for the next few weeks and personally, I’m here for it.

Anyway, here are Michael and I’s picks for this week:

