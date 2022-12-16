Chargers-Titans Final Injury Report: Derwin James DOUBTFUL vs. Tennessee

The Chargers dropped their final injury report of week 15 and it’s about all that we could have expected with the way things went this week.

Four players total ended up on final report: Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Trey Pipkins are all questionable while Derwin James is the lone doubtful tag.

After all four of these players missed the game against the Dolphins, it’s still a nice change of pace to see three of them likely returning to the field for what should be the team’s toughest test through the final month of the regular season.

Should James sit out once more, Alohi Gilman will be in line to start another week and that’s actually not as scary as it once was due to his high level of player in recent weeks. Rookie cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor played well in place of Callahan against Miami which is another reason to not lose too much confidence in the defense should he sit out again, as well.