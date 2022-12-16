BFTB Roundtable: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15 score predictions

Week 15 is here and the 7-6 Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the 7-6 Tennessee Titans. Both teams are in the playoff hunt, with the Chargers fighting for a wild card slot, while the Titans are currently leading the AFC South, 2 games ahead of the 5-8 Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers will have a few names back in the lineup this week, like CB Bryce Callahan and RT Trey Pipkins, however it looks like All-Pro safety Derwin James will likely be out yet another week.

The Titans are extremely banged up as well. With many players out this week, including 1st round WR Treylon Burks, but Derrick Henry is as healthy as one can be at this point in the NFL season and should have a big day.

So with all that said, if you’re curious to see what our staff predicted for this game, keep reading below, then jump into the conversation in the comments.

Michael Peterson: I’ve been back and forth when it comes to who I think will ultimately win this game and I think I’m going to fall back into my reverse psychology method which means I’m picking the Titans. The defense played far above themselves against the Dolphins but they’re now going to have to do just that in back-to-back weeks against one of the best running backs in the NFL. I think history tells us we’re more likely to watch the defense look middling again as opposed to dominant. But in true Chargers form, they’ll keep this close until the end. The Titans have the 29th-ranked passing offense which leads me to believe the Chargers shouldn’t have much of a problem moving the ball between the 20s. But unless Joe Lombardi can find his groove when the team enters the red zone, I still have reservations about this team scoring enough points in a game where the Titans will most surely attempt to eat up as much of the clock as possible every time they have the football.

Final Score: Titans 24-20

Matthew Stanley: And here we are, back to the normal Chargers state where it’s hard to tell which Chargers team is going to show up each week. If the team that just beat the Dolphins shows up I think this is a super winnable game. If the Chargers that lost to the Raiders show up it’s gonna be an uphill battle. On paper the Titans running game looks like a huge challenge for the Chargers, however opposing teams have, for whatever reason, not looked to really take advantage of the Chargers poor run defense. When it’s all finished, I think the Chargers win this game and continue their march towards a playoff spot.

Final Score: Chargers 24 - Titans 17

Garrett Sisti: This a nightmare matchup for the Chargers even with all the Titans injuries. The Chargers run defense has improved slightly but not enough to think that they can hold Derrick Henry under 100 yards rushing Sunday. With Treylon Burks availability up in the air, I think Mike Vrabel will run the ball more to test the Chargers run defense. The Chargers will keep it close up until the third quarter when the Titans wear the Chargers down in the second half and pull away.

Final Score: Titans 24 - 13