 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 15 TNF Staff Picks: 49ers @ Seahawks, NFC West showdown.

Week 15 TNF NFL Picks: Can the 49ers keep their win streak alive on the road in Seattle?

By Matthew Stanley
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The first game of week 15 of the 2022 NFL Season is an NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers making the trip up the coast to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco rolls into town on a 6 game win streak, despite now starting their 3rd different QB of the season in Brock Purdy. Purdy is banged up and questionable but I just saw reports that he is supposed to start tonight’s game.

The Seahawks are at 7-6 on the season and 2 games behind the 9-4 49ers in the NFC West. Can Geno Smith and the 12th man lead the Seahawks to an upset over the league’s best defense?

Here are Michael and I’s picks for tonight.

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.

More From Bolts From The Blue

Loading comments...