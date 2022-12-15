Chargers go after ‘Big NFL’ with incredible Pro-Austin Ekeler ad

The Chargers social media team has been one of the best in the NFL for several years now. They’ve been up for several awards up to this point and have consistently put out some of the most viral posts among all 32 teams.

Their latest endeavor wasn’t just up to their own lofty standards, it may as well have broken through them.

In an attempt to jumpstart the Pro Bowl votes coming in for running back Austin Ekeler, the social media team posted a pseudo-political ad surrounding “Big NFL” and their supposed issue with always choosing big-school running backs (Nick Chubb from Georgia, Derrick Henry from Alabama) over the likes of small-school stars like Ekeler (Division II Western State).

They ask viewers questions like, “Does he score too many touchdowns?” and “Is he too blue-collar?”

That last one absolutely kills me.

The video is capped off by a cameo from Bills quarterback Josh Allen during an interview on Ekeler’s fantasy football show via Yahoo Sports called “Ekeler’s Edge” where he admits he has regrets about now selecting Ekeler when given the chance in his fantasy league, but the edit makes it run perfectly with the theme of the ad by leaving the context out.

Overall it’s seriously one of the best things you’ll see all day and maybe all season so if you haven’t watched it just yet, check it out in the tweet below.