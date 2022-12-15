Chargers Injury Report: Derwin James misses second consecutive practice

The Chargers dropped their second injury report of Titans week and unfortunately nothing has changed from Wednesday’s statuses.

For the second consecutive practice, Derwin James was a non-participant which means he’s likely headed towards missing another game. The Chargers are probably feeling confident after last Sunday’s defensive performance and they’re likely holding James back to make sure he’s as healthy as possible for the final few games of the season.

Trey Pipkins, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Bryce Callahan were all limited once again. They’re still trending towards being available, but if they continue to be limited all week, I wouldn’t be surprised to see all three of them enter this weeks game with another doubtful tag.

As for the remaining three, Jamaree Salyer, Zion Johnson, and Mike Williams were all full participants despite remaining on the injury report. After neither experienced a setback against the Dolphins, it’s a foregone conclusion all three will be available once again against the Titans.