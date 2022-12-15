Chargers Daily Links: Donald Parham to make return vs. Titan

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We got some positive news on the injury front Wednesday.

Per Brandon Staley, tight end Donald Parham will make his return to practice this week and is expected to play against the Titans. The massive pass-catcher has been dealing with a nagging hamstring injury for most of the season, on top of another concussion he sustained before being placed on injured reserve over a month ago.

Parham’s presence on the offense will give Justin Herbert yet another option to throw to downfield while also adding another usable run-blocker on the edge.

Brandon Staley says that TE Donald Parham Jr. will return on Sunday vs. the Titans. Parham has been on IR, has dealt most of the season with a nagging hamstring injury and also had a concussion. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 14, 2022

