Chargers Community Discussion: What’s something about the Chargers that no one understands?

Another week means we’re throwing up another discussion thread to get the conversation rolling here at BFTB.

Last week we discussed the Chargers game we’ve ever been to. That was definitely a fun one to discuss. This week, I’m throwing one out there that may make you all think a bit harder about.

For this discussion, I want you all to give me your best shot at something no one else but legitimate Chargers fans will understand about their team. Something that casuals or fans outside of the Chargers realm wouldn’t quite grasp if we tried to explain it to them.

Have fun with this one and we’ll see if can’t just round up some of the best answers to highlight later this week?