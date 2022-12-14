Chargers vs. Titans Week 15: Hulking Derrick Henry on tap for Bolts

Both the Chargers and Titans will be entering this matchup owning 7-6 records.

After downing the Dolphins 23-17 on Sunday, the Chargers will now face their toughest remaining game on their schedule in the 7-6 Titans.

Tennessee is coming off a bit of a blowout loss to the Jaguars who trounced them 36-22 in their own stadium. The Bolts unfortunately know how that feels having lost to Jacksonville 38-10 inside SoFi Stadium away back in week three.

As it stands, the Titans are still two games ahead for the AFC South crown. However, they’ll need to beat the Chargers to make sure the surging Jacksonville isn’t gaining ground with just a few short weeks to go.

For the Chargers, a win this week means they’ve all but solidified their chances at a playoff spot. With the Colts (4-8-1), Rams (4-9), and Broncos (3-10) remaining after that, this team should be able to take care of business and end the year on a high note.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m. PT