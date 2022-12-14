Chargers Injury Report: Derwin James absent, Bryce Callahan limited to begin Titans prep

The Chargers just dropped their first injury report of the new week and fans will be glad to see that it’s a bit shorter than the one released this time last week.

Derwin James is the only player listed with a DNP tag. He missed all of last week with a quadricep injury and it seem like he hasn’t made enough progress just yet to return to the field.

Three players remained limited in Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Trey Pipkins. All three also missed this past Sunday’s game against the Dolphins but it looks as if they’ll push for a return to the field in time to face the Titans.

Lastly, three other players round out the list as full participants in Mike Williams (ankle), Jamaree Salyer (ankle), and Zion Johnson (shoulder). As it stands, all three should be fine and available for this upcoming contest.