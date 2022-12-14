Chargers select massive TE Darnell Washington with 16th pick in CBS Sports mock draft

With mock drafts coming out of the woodwork now that we’re inching closer and closer to the end of the regular season, I thought I’d continue with another after posting about Mel Kiper’s first mock of the season, yesterday.

In this one by CBS Sports NFL analyst Chris Trapasso, the Chargers are selecting Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with the 16th-overall pick in the draft. Of course, this means that Trapasso has the Bolts missing out on the playoffs entirely this year.

Washington is close to finishing his third year with the Bulldogs where he’s been utilized alongside fellow tight end Brock Bowers within Georgia’s run-first offense. Ahead of the College Football Playoff, Washington has career totals of 43 receptions, 737 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. That’s not exactly the level of production you’d expect from a potential first-round pick, but it makes sense given the team and system he’s playing in.

Analysts from The Draft Network predict that Washington should find a starting job as a rookie in 2023. On top of looking like he was built in a lab, he still possesses an all-around skill set that should keep him on the field for all three downs.

Just a little love tap from Darnell Washington. pic.twitter.com/w30EIqNq4a — Jerad Walker (@jeradwalker) November 5, 2022

Aside from being an obvious red zone threat, Washington is noted to be a willing and capable blocker in the run game. Similar to current Charger Donald Parham, he’ll have to work overtime to make sure he’s dropping his pad level to the ideal height, but if the taller Parham can do it, Washington should be able to all the same.

Now for the icing on the cake, check out this eye-popping highlight of Washington after the catch:

Darnell Washington is a name the dynasty community needs to be higher on. You simply can’t be this big with this athleticism and expect NFL teams not to take note. Former 5 star recruit, UGA continues to amass superb talent at the position as well.pic.twitter.com/vtCe6rGbxX — JC (@JCJDynasty) December 7, 2022

How would you all feel about the Chargers selecting Washington in the first? Would you prefer to wait on a tight end? What position would you take over him? let us know your thoughts in the comments below.