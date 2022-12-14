Chargers vs. Titans: By The Numbers

This week’s matchup between the Chargers and the Titans pits two 7-6 AFC contenders against each other, both of whom are looking to finish the season strong to make sure either can punch their ticket to this year’s postseason.
The identities of each team couldn’t be more stark in contrast. On one hand, the Chargers can’t run the football which has forced them to become a team that wants to sling it around the yard from the first whistle until the last. On the other, the Titans have almost no passing game to rely on which means Derrick Henry is essentially the key to making the Tennessee offense go anywhere.
Ideally for both clubs, they’re each weak at defending what the other will want to do. The Titans have one of the worst pass defenses in the league while the Chargers are notoriously bad at stopping the run.
At the end of the day, this matchup may come down to which team can exploit their opponent’s biggest weakness the most.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 15 weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 357.4 (12th)
Points per game: 22.7 (14th)
Passing yards per game: 272.9 (3rd)
Rushing yards per game: 84.5 (31st)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,706 passing yards, 21 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 634
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Eight
Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 665
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 92
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 359.9 (23rd)
Points allowed per game: 25.1 (28th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 212.9 (13th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 147.0 (28th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Drue Tranquill - 108
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Michael Davis - Nine
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Titans Offense
Total yards per game: 296.9 (29th)
Points per game: 18.5 (26th)
Passing yards per game: 175.7 (29th)
Rushing yards per game: 121.2 (16th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Ryan Tannehill - 2,371 passing yards, 13 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Derrick Henry - 1,199
Rushing touchdowns: RB Derrick Henry - 11
Receiving yards: WR Robert Woods - 406
Receptions: WR Robert Woods - 38
Receiving Touchdowns: RB Dontrell Hilliard - Four
Titans Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 365.0 (24th)
Points allowed per game: 21.2 (12th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 283.7 (31st)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 81.3 (3rd)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB David Long - 86
Tackles for loss: DT Jeffery Simmons - Eight
Sacks: DT Denico Autry - Seven
Passes Defended: DT Jeffery Simmons - Seven
Interceptions: LB David Long - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Rashad Weaver - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Bud Dupree - Two
