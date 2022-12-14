Chargers vs. Titans: By The Numbers

This week’s matchup between the Chargers and the Titans pits two 7-6 AFC contenders against each other, both of whom are looking to finish the season strong to make sure either can punch their ticket to this year’s postseason.

The identities of each team couldn’t be more stark in contrast. On one hand, the Chargers can’t run the football which has forced them to become a team that wants to sling it around the yard from the first whistle until the last. On the other, the Titans have almost no passing game to rely on which means Derrick Henry is essentially the key to making the Tennessee offense go anywhere.

Ideally for both clubs, they’re each weak at defending what the other will want to do. The Titans have one of the worst pass defenses in the league while the Chargers are notoriously bad at stopping the run.

At the end of the day, this matchup may come down to which team can exploit their opponent’s biggest weakness the most.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through 15 weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 357.4 (12th)

Points per game: 22.7 (14th)

Passing yards per game: 272.9 (3rd)

Rushing yards per game: 84.5 (31st)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 3,706 passing yards, 21 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 634

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Eight

Receiving yards: WR Joshua Palmer - 665

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 92

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Five

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 359.9 (23rd)

Points allowed per game: 25.1 (28th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 212.9 (13th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 147.0 (28th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Drue Tranquill - 108

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - 10

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr., CB Michael Davis - Nine

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Three

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack, S Derwin James - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Titans Offense

Total yards per game: 296.9 (29th)

Points per game: 18.5 (26th)

Passing yards per game: 175.7 (29th)

Rushing yards per game: 121.2 (16th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Ryan Tannehill - 2,371 passing yards, 13 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Derrick Henry - 1,199

Rushing touchdowns: RB Derrick Henry - 11

Receiving yards: WR Robert Woods - 406

Receptions: WR Robert Woods - 38

Receiving Touchdowns: RB Dontrell Hilliard - Four

Titans Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 365.0 (24th)

Points allowed per game: 21.2 (12th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 283.7 (31st)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 81.3 (3rd)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB David Long - 86

Tackles for loss: DT Jeffery Simmons - Eight

Sacks: DT Denico Autry - Seven

Passes Defended: DT Jeffery Simmons - Seven

Interceptions: LB David Long - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Rashad Weaver - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Bud Dupree - Two