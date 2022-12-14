Chargers Daily Links: Wednesday Open Thread

Good morning, Chargers fans!

We’re rolling into this morning with an open thread. Feel free to use it as you see fit.

And now for today’s links.

Where did the Chargers land in this week’s various power rankings? (Chargers.com)

An updated AFC playoff picture (Chargers.com)

Predicting the final four games of the regular season for the Chargers (Bolt Beat)

Reflecting on this year’s performances by the linebackers and edge rushers (L.A. Football Network)

How many playoff hopefuls should be panicking after this past Sunday? (The Ringer)

Marcus Mariota has stepped away from the Falcons after being benched (Pro Football Talk)

Tests confirmed that Kyler Murray tore his ACL on Monday Night Football (ESPN)

David Carr predicts AFC/NFL Pro Bowlers (NFL.com)

Geno Smith admits to being too aggressive as of late (NFL.com)

One thing we learned about each team in week 14 (CBS Sports)