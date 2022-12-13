Chargers Poll: What position is at the top of the team’s 2023 draft board?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

What’s up, everybody?

It’s another week, so of course that means we’ve got another edition of our SB Nation Reacts survey and several other original poll questions to go along with it.

After our usual confidence check-in, the first thing I want to know is whether or not you would consider Sunday’s night’s performance against the Dolphins to be Brandon Staley’s best since he’s taken over as the head coach of the Chargers.

I mean, dismantling that offense? With that defense? Come now. It’s gotta be up there.

Secondly, I want to know what you all predict to be the Bolts’ record through these final four games of the regular season. Will they manage to finish 3-1 to post an improved 10-7 overall mark? Will they split the four and finish 9-8 once again? Will they stumble? You tell me.

Lastly, I want to know what position you all think should be at the top of the Chargers’ early big board for the 2023 NFL draft.

Will it be a speedster at wideout? A complete tight end? Another pass rusher? I could see a case for a handful of positions to go in the first.

Let us know what you think and we’ll see you on Friday with the results?