Chargers Daily Links: ‘Not impossible’ that Rashawn Slater could return in regular season

On Monday, Brandon Staley gave several health updates regarding some prominent Chargers players and one specific update should have the Bolts feeling pretty good, especially after Sunday night’s victory.

During his Monday media availability, Staley told reporters that it’s “not impossible” that the 2021 All-Pro could return before the end of the 2022 regular season. That news, coupled with the report of Joey Bosa potentially returning to practice this week, should be music to fan’s ears with just four games left to go.

Brandon Staley said there is "definitely a chance" that Rashawn Slater will return in the regular season. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 12, 2022

