Week 14 MNF Staff Picks: Patriots @ Cardinals. Can the Cardinals help the Chargers?

Bill Belichick’s Patriots are 6-6 and in last place in the AFC-East. To wrap up week 14 of the 2022 NFL season they make the trip all the way out west to take on the 4-8 Arizona Cardinals in Phoenix.

The Patriots find themselves as -2.5 point favorites on the road this week and in all likelihood should win this game, however if this weekend told us anything, it’s that the NFL is still a league where any team can win on any week.

The Chargers find themselves as big Cardinals fans tonight as a Patriots loss keeps the Chargers in the 7th, and final, playoff spot. Where a Patriots win bumps the Chargers back down to spot 8. With how tight these races are currently, every little bit helps.

Anyway, here are Michael and I’s picks for tonight:

If you see some matchups you’re confident in, head on over to the DraftKings Sportsbook and put your money where your mouth is, and while you’re there check out all their other offerings and lets all try and win some money while we enjoy a long day full of football action.