Chargers’ best and worst PFF grades vs. the Dolphins

The Chargers put together one of their best and most-complete efforts against the Dolphins on Sunday night and it led them to a huge 23-17 win in primetime. I use the word “huge” not as to describe the point differential, but to convey just how pivotal this win could end up being when it comes to buffing their chances at making the postseason.

In this week’s recap of the team’s best and worst performers according to Pro Football Focus, the list is littered with the names you’d expect after what we all saw in last night’s contest. While I believe there’s plenty nit-pick here ( Justin Herbert’s grade), there’s also some results that will surely make your eyes pop (Kenneth Murray’s grade).

So let’s go ahead and dive on in. Here are this week’s best and worst-graded players from the Chargers’ week 14 matchup against Miami.

Offense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

WR Mike Williams - 79.9

WR Keenan Allen - 75.4

QB Justin Herbert - 65.1

RB Joshua Kelley - 63.3

OT Jamaree Salyer - 62.5

Worst-5

OG Matt Feiler - 40.1

OT Foster Sarell - 43.2

C Corey Linsley - 50.8

TE Tre’ McKitty - 51.9

OG Zion Johnson - 60.9

Defense

(Min. 25 snaps)

Top-5

LB Kenneth Murray - 88.6

S Alohi Gilman - 87.8

CB Asante Samuel Jr. - 82.4

LB Drue Tranquill - 81.6

CB Michael Davis - 75.7

Worst-5

S Nasir Adderley - 40.6

DT Breiden Fehoko - 44.3

EDGE Chris Rumph II - 52.6

EDGE Kyle Van Noy - 57.3

EDGE Khalil Mack - 63.4