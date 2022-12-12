Chargers open as 2.5-point favorites over the Titans

Following the Chargers’ 23-17 win over the Dolphins on Sunday Night Football, they opened up as 2.5-point favorites over the Titans in week 15, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 46.5.

The Bolts are coming off their most impressive victory of the season after dismantling the vaunted Miami offense at home in primetime. The defense was so smothering that at halftime, Tua Tagovailoa’s stat line featured three completions on 15 attempts for just 25 yards. He ended with only 10 completions on 28 pass attempts.

The Titans are coming off an eye-popping 36-22 loss to the Jaguars where Trevor Lawrence torched them for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite both teams sitting at 7-6, the Chargers are in need of a win much more than the Titans as the former is still trying to solidify their playoff chances while the latter is still two games ahead of the nearest team for the division crown.