Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Podcast Recap: Staley’s gameplan limited Tua

Garrett and Jamie recap the Chargers Week 14 win over the Miami Dolphins on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours. They live streamed their reactions regarding how the Chargers won and some of the major turning points in the game.

Defensively the Chargers locked Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa down, Tua finished 10/28 with 145 yards passing and one touchdown. Almost half of Tua’s total yards came on one play which was a 60 yard pass to Tyreek Hill down the sideline while Chargers cornerback Michael Davis fell down in coverage for the walk in touchdown. Outside the one big play to Hill and some extra yards at the end of the game when the Chargers were playing prevent to try to make sure the Dolphins didn’t score a touchdown, the Dolphins offense could not get going. In fact, in the first half Tua was 3/15 for 25 yards with only three first downs. He had a 20% completion percentage in the first half which was the lowest of any quarterback this season.

Justin Herbert was a wizard again. Herbert was 39/51 for 367 yards and a touchdown. He was pressured a lot but was moving in the pocket beautifully to keep plays alive and made some unbelievable throws...again. Mike Williams returned to the lineup and led the team in yards and had the team’s only receiving touchdown. Williams eclipsed 100 yards with 116 coming off of six receptions, one of which was a 55 yard bomb with nice touch from Herbert from other opposite hash. Keenan Allen led the team in receptions with 12 just finishing under 100 yards with 92 on the day.

The guys talk about how the Chargers dominated from start to finish, Brandon Staley’s defensive gameplan and some end of the year record predictions.

That and more is all on the Lightning Round Podcast: After Hours!

