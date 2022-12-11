Chargers Final Score: Chargers 23, Dolphins 17

The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium for Sunday Night Football in week 14 of the 2022 NFL Season.

The Dolphins were picked unanimously to win the game by all the analysts prior to the game. The Chargers were not expected to be able to slow down Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense.

I’m not sure what the staff or the players did differently to prepare for this game, but from the first snap, the team looked HUNGRY to be out playing football. The defense was stifling and energetic from the get go, and held Tua to 3 completions on 14 attempts for 24 yards at halftime.

The offense was as close to perfect as they’ve been all season. Justin Herbert played easily his best game of the season, completing 39 of his 51 pass attempts for 367 yards and a touchdown, with receptions from 9 different players.

The biggest blemish of the night was the Chargers yet again were scoreless in the 3rd quarter and gave up a touchdown when Mike Davis fell down covering Tyreek Hill and gave the 60 yard score.

In the 4th quarter the Chargers defense, and offense, regained their form setting up a 23 - 14 lead with about 3 minutes left for the Dolphins, who had no time outs by that point.

Tua lead the Dolphins offense down into Chargers territory, on the 38 yard line, when the defense locked down the drive and forced a 55 yard attempt that the Dolphins converted, closing the score to 23-17 with 1:10 on the clock.

The Chargers recover the onside kick and victory formation!!!