Wowza. A certain NFL analyst from FOX Sports is certainly sitting with some egg on his face after that first half. The Chargers defense has somehow held Tua Tagovailoa to just 25 yards on 3-of-15 passes in the first 30 minutes of regulation.

The only points scored by the Dolphins thus far came on one of the wildest plays of the season. Can they find a rhythm in the second half? I certainly hope not.

Enjoy the rest of the game! Go Bolts!