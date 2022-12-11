Chargers vs. Dolphins Week 14 Inactives: Derwin James, Sebastian Joseph-Day OUT for SNF

Like we all expected, the Chargers will be without a handful of starters for Sunday Night Football against the Dolphins.

Derwin James, Bryce Callahan, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Trey Pipkins were all listed as doubtful for tonight’s game and neither will suit up in a game that could go a long way in helping the Chargers make the playoffs this season.

Joining that quartet of starters on the inactive list are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Sony Michel, and wide receiver Jason Moore.

Alohi Gilman will get the start in place of Derwin James at strong safety. Unfortunately this means the defense will lose a ton of versatility against one of the most dangerous offenses in the league.

Without SJD, the team will be forced to play pass-rushing specialist Morgan Fox a lot more than they’d like to on early downs. Tyeler Davison will also see a season high in snaps and it’s safe to say Christopher Hinton, one of the team’s game day elevations, will also see a decent amount of work in primetime.