Chargers-Dolphins Live Recap: Bolts need primetime win to keep pace in AFC playoff hunt

The Chargers (6-6) are about to kickoff in primetime for the third time in the past four months. This week, they’re up against the Dolphins (8-4) in a matchup that pits two of the top three quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

Miami employs one of, if not the best, wide receiver duos in the entire league with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They’re both a threat to take the ball to the house on any given play and the Bolts defense will have their hands full limiting each one.

But how much of a chance can this unit with another trio of starters lost on that side of the ball? Derwin James, Bryce Callahan, and Sebastian Joseph-Day are all inactive, which means that only five of the original 11 starters from week one will be suiting up today.

The football takes and opinions will be flying all night long. Be careful to not get lost in it all.

For a complete quarter-by-quarter recap of tonight’s game, check it all out below.

First Quarter

The Dolphins got the ball to begin the game and, despite facing a terrible run defense, they rattled off three-straight passes which all fell incomplete. So like that, the Chargers began the game forcing Miami into a three-and-out.

Los Angeles took the ball and marched 78 yards in 15 plays only to fall short of the goal line by a yard after a fourth-down attempt by the offense. Despite having their top trio of receivers available, Joe Lombardi chose to throw a screen pass to DeAndre Carter several yards short of the end zone. Carter stumbled after the catch and couldn’t make it to the pylon.

The Chargers defense held after giving up just one first down, including nearly picking off a pass from Tua well within Dolphins territory. With just a few minutes remaining in the opening period, the Bolts took over at their own 43-yard line.

The Bolts got to the Miami 20-yard line before Herbert took a sack of six yards from defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Time ticked off in the quarter following the play.

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter