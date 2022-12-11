Joey Bosa expected to return to practice in week 15

The duo of Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa — what many believed could be the best pass-rushing tandem in the league this season — only lasted about 2.5 games after the latter injured his groin against the Jaguars in week three which ultimately required surgery.

As we are about to enter week 15 of the regular season, it looks as if the Chargers are finally receiving some form of update in regards to Bosa’s rehab.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Bosa has “looked good” in individual workouts as of late and the team is reportedly expecting him back at practice this week. This is quite the step forward in progress as Brandon Staley has been pretty mum as of late on any form prediction in regards to Bosa’s return.

In other positive news, Pelissero also reported that Rashawn Slater is still on track to make a possible return before the regular season is over. While that sounds amazing in theory, the Chargers will need to take care of business this week against the Dolphins and their subsequent games if they hope to capitalize on Slater and Bosa’s return. Otherwise, there would be no point to rush either player if the postseason becomes out of reach.