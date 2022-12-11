Week 14 NFL Staff Picks: Cowboys massive favorites, Lions favored over Vikings?

The NFL is set to wrap up the “3rd quarter” of the NFL season as teams play their week 14 matchups this week.

There are a lot of close races in some of the divisions and the “in the hunt” list is still fairly long in both conferences.

This week’s matchups again has a lot of close games according to how Vegas sees things. However the Dallas Cowboys are MASSIVE -17 point favorites this week over the Houston Texans.

Another fun line this week is the 5-7 Detroit Lions being -2 point favorites over the 10-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Anyway, here are Michael and I’s picks for this week:

