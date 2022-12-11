Chargers vs. Dolphins: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Los Angeles Chargers are hosting the Miami Dolphins in prime time for Sunday Night Football in week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. In what might be the most heated discussion on twitter around the Chargers this season, the matchup between Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa. With fans of both teams, and their respective quarterbacks, going back and forth and now even analysts dueling with comments and analysis, this is going to be one of the most talked about QB duels this season.

The Chargers are looking like they’re going to be without a handful of big names this week as well. Safety Derwin James, slot corner Bryce Callahan, right tackle Trey Pipkins, and defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day are all listed as doubtful and therefore very unlikely to play.

Just fair warning, but this could wind up being a pretty painful game to watch. If you’re brave enough, here’ show you can check out the game.

Los Angeles Chargers (6-6) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-4)

Date: Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022

Kickoff: 5:20 p.m.

Location: SoFi Stadium

TV: NBC

SB Nation affiliate: The Phinsider

Announcers: Mike Trico, Chris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Odds: Chargers (+3.5) (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Live streaming: FuboTV (Try for free here!), NFL+ (Local only), Paramount+ (Local only), Peacock

International live streaming: NFL Game Pass International

Watch on mobile: Chargers app