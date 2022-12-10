Chargers place TE Rodgers on IR, elevate DT Hinton, S Layne ahead of primetime

Ahead of Sunday night’s matchup with the Dolphins, the Chargers are making a handful of transactions.

First, the team is placing tight end Richard Rodgers on injured reserve. Unfortunately, Donald Parham was not one of the team’s moves, meaning they’ll press forward with the tight end trio of Gerald Everett, Tre’ McKitty, and Stone Smartt.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers are signing cornerback Kemon Hall to the active roster. He’ll take Rodgers’ place among the active 53 going forward.

As for the final two moves of the day, the team is elevating defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and safety Raheem Layne ahead of tomorrow’s game. The moves come as both Derwin James and Sebastian Joseph-Day are not expected to play after being tagged as doubtful in Friday’s final injury report.

Hinton played collegiately at Michigan where he an Honorable Mention All-Big Ten performer as a senior in 2021. He was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Giants.

Layne was signed as a UDFA out of Indiana following this year’s draft. He played in 50 total games for the Hoosiers, both at safety and cornerback. Layne was also elevated ahead of the Chargers’ game against the Cardinals in week 12.