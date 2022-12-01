Chargers Injury Report: Corey Linsley, Mike Williams absent again on Thursday

The Chargers dropped their Thursday injury report and fans will be glad to see a lot of the players tagged with “DNP” a day ago are now listed as full participants. The biggest one, of course, being safety Derwin James who missed Wednesday with a hip injury.

Bryce Callahan (groin) and Khalil Mack (rest) also returned after being absent to begin the week of practice.

Aside from those three players, the report remained fairly unchanged. Nasir Adderley was once again limited while Corey Linsley (concussion), Trey Pipkins (knee), and Mike Williams (ankle) were the only three players who remained non-participants.

At this point, it’s likely safe to say that all three of them are expected to miss this week’s game against the Raiders. With a tough two-game stretch made up of the Dolphins and Titans following the game in Las Vegas, the Chargers will need everyone they can possibly have play to not drop consecutive games for the third time this season.