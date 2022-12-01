Derwin James named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Just after punter JK Scott earned the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honor following the game against the Cardinals, the Chargers capped off the month of November by earning an even bigger honor.

On Thursday morning, safety Derwin James was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Month for November after a stellar stretch for the Bolts defense.

Over the past four games, James has totaled 37 tackles, a pair of sacks, two forced fumbles, and a game-changing interception he snagged against Arizona on the final Sunday of the month.

Entering week 13, James currently leads the Chargers with 100 total tackles and is on pace for a whopping 154 stops. That would demolish his previous career high of 118 from a season ago.

James’ four sacks this season are also a career high, besting his 3.5 that he posted as a rookie in 2018. His five tackles for loss are also good for fourth on the team behind Khalil Mack, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Drue Tranquill.