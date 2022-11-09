Chargers Injury Report: Trey Pipkins, Jerry Tillery sit out Wednesday’s practice

The Chargers posted their first injury report of week 10 and it’s quite the lengthy list.

Overall, 11 players were included: Seven players sat out, two were limited, and two were full participants.

Keenan Allen, Dustin Hopkins, Mike Williams, Chris Rumph II, and Trey Pipkins were all kept out due to injuries. Khalil Mack got himself a veteran rest day while Tillery’s absence was due to a personal reason.

Linebacker Troy Reeder was added the the report this week with an ankle injury that kept him limited. Another linebacker, Amen Ogbongbemiga, was also limited with a groin injury.

Lastly, wide receiver DeAndre Carter (ribs) and offensive tackle Jamaree Salyer (ankle) were included on the report but both were full-go on Wednesday.

With Pipkins sitting out, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reported that practice squad tackle Foster Sarell was seen practicing with the first team at right tackle over Storm Norton. If Pipkins cannot go against the 49ers, the Chargers could be in deep water against an incredibly ferocious 49ers pass rush.