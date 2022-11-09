Chargers sign Breiden Fehoko to the active roster

On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to the active roster in light of the season-ending injury sustained on Sunday to starting defender Austin Johnson.

The #Chargers are signing DE Breiden Fehoko to the active roster, per agents @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi. He played in eight games last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 9, 2022

Fehoko will now join Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington as the main options to replace Johnson’s snaps and production.

The former LSU product was originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. As a rookie, he played in a pair of games but failed to record any statistics.

During the 2021 season, Fehoko saw time in eight games, including his first career start in the NFL. He ended the season with 13 total tackles.

Fehoko survived the Chargers’ final cuts in early September to make the initial 53-man roster but was eventually waived on September 12th and immediately signed to the practice squad. The decision to waive him came as a surprise to many and there were plenty who believed he would not make it through waivers. Fortunately he did, and it’s now looking as if he’ll finally get his opportunity see the field in 2022.