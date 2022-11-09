 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chargers sign Breiden Fehoko to the active roster

The fan favorite is back where it matters.

By Michael Peterson
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

On Wednesday morning, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chargers are signing defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to the active roster in light of the season-ending injury sustained on Sunday to starting defender Austin Johnson.

Fehoko will now join Jerry Tillery and Christian Covington as the main options to replace Johnson’s snaps and production.

The former LSU product was originally signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft. As a rookie, he played in a pair of games but failed to record any statistics.

During the 2021 season, Fehoko saw time in eight games, including his first career start in the NFL. He ended the season with 13 total tackles.

Fehoko survived the Chargers’ final cuts in early September to make the initial 53-man roster but was eventually waived on September 12th and immediately signed to the practice squad. The decision to waive him came as a surprise to many and there were plenty who believed he would not make it through waivers. Fortunately he did, and it’s now looking as if he’ll finally get his opportunity see the field in 2022.

