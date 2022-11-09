Chargers vs. 49ers: By The Numbers

The Chargers are set to face an extremely tough task in the 49ers defense this week. They’re ranked first in total defense, and that includes the number one pass defense, as well. Right now, the Chargers are a throw first, ask questions later club with plenty of holes amongst their pass catchers.
The good news is, Justin Herbert is still on the Chargers while Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback 49ers. There’s a weakness there to exploit, but the Bolts defense will have to come to play against San Francisco offense that just traded for Christian McCaffrey.
Any game under the lights of primetime has the chance to get crazy and when the Chargers are involved, it’s almost a guarantee. So strap in.
For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through nine weeks, check it out below.
Chargers Offense
Total yards per game: 364.3 (9th)
Points per game: 23.0 (13th)
Passing yards per game: 275.1 (4th)
Rushing yards per game: 89.1 (28th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,254 passing yards, 13 touchdowns
Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 427
Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Six
Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 495
Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 60
Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four
Chargers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 352.3 (21st)
Points allowed per game: 25.8 (30th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 206.8 (14th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.5 (29th)
Top Performers
Tackles: S Derwin James - 72
Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven
Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six
Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven
Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two
Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two
49ers Offense
Total yards per game: 356.6 (12th)
Points per game: 22.0 (19th)
Passing yards per game: 237.1 (11th)
Rushing yards per game: 119.4 (15th)
Top Performers
Passing: QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 1,691 passing yards, 11 touchdowns
Rushing yards: WR Deebo Samuel - 138
Rushing touchdowns: Five tied w/ five
Receiving yards: WR Brandon Aiyuk - 483
Receptions: WR Brandon Aiyuk - 38
Receiving Touchdowns: WR Brandon Aiyuk - Four
49ers Defense
Total yards allowed per game: 285.9 (1st)
Points allowed per game: 18.4 (6th)
Passing yards allowed per game: 199.3 (8th)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 86.6 (1st)
Top Performers
Tackles: LB Fred Warner - 62
Tackles for loss: EDGE Nick Bosa - Eight
Sacks: EDGE Nick Bosa - 8.5
Passes Defended: CB Chavarious Ward - Eight
Interceptions: S Talanoa Hufanga - Three
Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one
Fumble recoveries: DE Kerry Hyder, CB Samuel Womack - One
