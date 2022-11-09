Chargers vs. 49ers: By The Numbers

The Chargers are set to face an extremely tough task in the 49ers defense this week. They’re ranked first in total defense, and that includes the number one pass defense, as well. Right now, the Chargers are a throw first, ask questions later club with plenty of holes amongst their pass catchers.

The good news is, Justin Herbert is still on the Chargers while Jimmy Garoppolo is still the quarterback 49ers. There’s a weakness there to exploit, but the Bolts defense will have to come to play against San Francisco offense that just traded for Christian McCaffrey.

Any game under the lights of primetime has the chance to get crazy and when the Chargers are involved, it’s almost a guarantee. So strap in.

For the entire screenshot for both of these teams and how they’re looking on paper through nine weeks, check it out below.

Chargers Offense

Total yards per game: 364.3 (9th)

Points per game: 23.0 (13th)

Passing yards per game: 275.1 (4th)

Rushing yards per game: 89.1 (28th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Justin Herbert - 2,254 passing yards, 13 touchdowns

Rushing yards: RB Austin Ekeler - 427

Rushing touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Six

Receiving yards: WR Mike Williams - 495

Receptions: RB Austin Ekeler - 60

Receiving touchdowns: RB Austin Ekeler - Four

Chargers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 352.3 (21st)

Points allowed per game: 25.8 (30th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 206.8 (14th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 145.5 (29th)

Top Performers

Tackles: S Derwin James - 72

Tackles for loss: EDGE Khalil Mack - Seven

Sacks: EDGE Khalil Mack - Six

Passes Defended: CB Asante Samuel Jr. - Seven

Interceptions: CB Bryce Callahan - Two

Forced fumbles: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

Fumble recoveries: EDGE Khalil Mack - Two

49ers Offense

Total yards per game: 356.6 (12th)

Points per game: 22.0 (19th)

Passing yards per game: 237.1 (11th)

Rushing yards per game: 119.4 (15th)

Top Performers

Passing: QB Jimmy Garoppolo - 1,691 passing yards, 11 touchdowns

Rushing yards: WR Deebo Samuel - 138

Rushing touchdowns: Five tied w/ five

Receiving yards: WR Brandon Aiyuk - 483

Receptions: WR Brandon Aiyuk - 38

Receiving Touchdowns: WR Brandon Aiyuk - Four

49ers Defense

Total yards allowed per game: 285.9 (1st)

Points allowed per game: 18.4 (6th)

Passing yards allowed per game: 199.3 (8th)

Rushing yards allowed per game: 86.6 (1st)

Top Performers

Tackles: LB Fred Warner - 62

Tackles for loss: EDGE Nick Bosa - Eight

Sacks: EDGE Nick Bosa - 8.5

Passes Defended: CB Chavarious Ward - Eight

Interceptions: S Talanoa Hufanga - Three

Forced fumbles: Three tied w/ one

Fumble recoveries: DE Kerry Hyder, CB Samuel Womack - One