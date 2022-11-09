Cameron Dicker named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Chargers have earned two weekly NFL honors so far this season and both have come via the kickers following games where they converted on game-winning field goals.

After Dustin Hopkins elevated the Chargers over the Broncos — all through a very painful hamstring injury — he was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week and rightfully so.

In week nine, Cameron Dicker was just days removed from being out of the NFL with plans to attend a Carrie Underwood concert that night. A surprise call from Brandon Staley changed those plans immediately and the former University of Texas kicker was back on a roster in the blink of an eye.

Dicker got the start against Atlanta after backup kicker Taylor Bertolet sustained an injury in practice. And just like that, the rookie was faced with another game-winning opportunity.

He nailed it, the Chargers won, and Dicker earned his second AFC weekly honor in as many career starts.

Dicker converted all four of his kicks (two extra points, two field goals) in a performance that will likely earn him more opportunities going forward. It’s unfortunate to remember that he’ll be replaced as soon as another kicker gets healthy, but I guess you never know if Staley will choose to keep Dicker over Bertolet when that situation arrives.