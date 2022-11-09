Chargers Poll: Do the Chargers need to sign a veteran defensive tackle?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Chargers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Chargers lost starting defensive tackle Austin Johnson this past Sunday to a fractured knee he sustained against the Falcons. He was quickly ruled out for the reason 24 hours later and it only adds another name to the laundry list of starters and impact players currently lost for either the entire season or at least a good chunk of it for the Bolts.

We’ve got two additional questions for you all aside from our normal confidence poll, both of which center around the loss of Johnson.

First, I want to know how many of you believe the team need to go out and sign one of the several veteran defenders still left on the market. Guys like Sheldon Richardson, Malik Jackson, and Ndamokung Suh are still without teams in 2022.

Lastly, should the team feel pressure to sign an additional body, I want to know which defensive tackle do you believe should earn more snaps out of either Christian Covington or Jerry Tillery. Morgan Fox is there, but seeing as he’s mainly a pass-rush specialist on top of being undersized, I did not feel he was worthy of being included here.

So let me know what you all think and we’ll be back on Friday with the results!