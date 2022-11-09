AFC West Week 10 Rankings: Chiefs stay on top after OT victory

With the Broncos on a bye, the Chiefs and Chargers earning victories, and the Raiders dropping their latest game, nothing changed in terms of the order in the AFC West. It’s still the Chiefs’ division and the Chargers are the only ones in a place to compete against them.

The game between them in week 11 was just flexed into the Sunday Night Football slot, replacing the Bengals-Steelers. The Chargers almost knocked off the Chiefs in Arrowhead back in week two, but that was a much healthier Los Angeles club than what they’re expected to put on the field in two weeks.

For everyone’s viewing pleasure, I truly hope the likes of Keenan Allen and/or Mike Williams can find their way back on the field by then.

1.) Kansas City Chiefs (6-2, 2-0 AFC West)

The Chiefs managed to escape a very feisty Titans team on Sunday night football to keep themselves on top of the division. Mahomes threw for over 440 yards and did just about everything he needed to do to will his team past Tennessee.

They host the Jaguars in week 10.

2.) Los Angeles Chargers (5-3, 2-1 AFC West)

The Bolts narrowly slid by the Falcons in a wild one down in Atlanta. It seemed like neither team wanted to leave the stadium as winner at times but the Chargers wound up with the ball at the end and were able to send it through the uprights as time expired.

Next up, a two-game stretch on Sunday Night Football, starting with the 49ers.

3.) Denver Broncos (3-5, 0-2 AFC West)

Denver was on a bye in week nine. They remain in third place after the Raiders blew a 17-point lead to the Jaguars.

They play at the Titans this weekend.

4.) Las Vegas Raiders (2-6, 1-2 AFC West)

The Raiders blew another lead over 17+ points this week against the Jaguars which kept them from gaining any ground on the Broncos. Davante Adams looked like his usual self with over 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns but that effort wasn’t enough for a stumbling Las Vegas club.

They’re on a bye in week 10.