Chargers vs Chiefs Week 11 game flexed to Sunday Night Football

It’s that time of year again. Schedule flexing. The first flex of the year just happens to be our Los Angeles Chargers.

The week 11 matchup between the Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs has been flexed to Sunday Night Football.

Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11https://t.co/7N61wGd52L pic.twitter.com/nSFIMulTmE — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) November 8, 2022

The Chargers already took on the Chiefs in primetime all the way back in week 2 for the first Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football game. The Chargers lost a close one in Kansas City.

Now the Chargers will have a chance for revenge when they get to take on the Chiefs at home under the lights of SoFi Stadium.

This will also mean that the Chargers are going to be playing on Sunday Night 2 weeks in a row, as they are already playing in this week’s SNF game agains the San Francisco 49ers. Two primetime games in a row is going to be an interesting ride for the Chargers as they are still struggling to get healthy and will be playing on a primetime stage without a lot of their big name players.