Chargers Week 9 Rookie Report: Jamaree Salyer keeps Justin Herbert clean for another week

For the first time since week one, third-round rookie JT Woods was active. Fourth-round rookie Isaiah Spiller also logged a career-high in carries and rushing yards.

It’s been awhile since we’ve been able to touch on any rookies outside of Jamaree Salyer and Zion Johnson so this week has been refreshing to say the least.

Let’s go ahead and check out how the Chargers’ seven rookies fared in week nine.

OG Zion Johnson

Johnson performed well in the run game against the Falcons, posting the second-highest grade in that category amongst the offensive lineman at 67.5. That mark is also the highest mark for Johnson since week two where he had a season-best grade of 73.7.

Unfortunately, he struggled as a pass protector with the team’s worst grade at 46.7. At the same time, he allowed zero pressures on the day, which is a win no matter how you look at it.

Stock direction: Up

S JT Woods

Woods was active for the first time since the start of the season but still saw zero snaps on defense. He’s being viewed as the team’s sixth defensive back should they ever go with that specific personnel package, but they likely weren’t going to ever get there against the run-heavy Falcons.

Woods did play eight snaps on special teams where he earned the third-highest grade at 67.7.

Stock direction: Same

RB Isaiah Spiller

Spiller saw his largest workload of the season with seven carries for 29 yards in Atlanta. He worked decidedly as the team’s RB2 as Sony Michel only saw one carry which he took for 12 yards. Spiller wasn’t targeted on the day, but the increase in opportunities is still a positive sign for the growing confidence the coaching staff has in him.

Stock direction: Up

DL Otito Ogbonnia

Ogbonnia played 28 snaps on defense where he ended the day with two tackles and a season-low PFF grade of 37.5. The rookie unfortunately was lumped in with the rest of the interior defensive lineman who all struggled mightily to stop the Falcons’ run game. However, he posted a season-high two pressures which is refreshing to see as the defense is still looking for someone to step up as a pass-rusher along the interior.

Stock direction: Up

OL Jamaree Salyer

Salyer has yet to let up a sack since taking over the starting left tackle job and that’s both a testament to his work ethic and the coaching staff’s ability to make his life easier on the blindside.

He posted an unfortunate 47.1 run block grade in week nine but managed to put together a decent performance as a pass blocker with a 74.2 grade in that category. He did allow a pair of pressures, however.

Stock direction: Same

CB Ja’Sir Taylor

Taylor played 16 snaps on special teams and posted the team’s worst grade in that phase at 45.7. He was also called for the team’s only special teams penalty.

Stock direction: Down

CB Deane Leonard

Leonard played 16 special teams snaps and finished with an average grade of 61.6.

Stock direction: Same

FB Zander Horvath

Horvath played just three snaps on offense and 16 on special teams. With grades of 67.9 and 61.7, respectively, Horvath has been doing everything asked of him while also avoiding costly mistakes for his team.

Stock direction: Same