Chargers Daily Links: Bolts select USC WR Jordan Addison in early 2023 mock

USC’s Jordan Addision was the recipient of the 2021 Biletnikoff Award as a member of the Pitt Panthers. He transferred out west to join the Trojans and he’s continued to see success under Lincoln Riley as his average yards per reception still sits above 15.0.

In a recent 2023 mock draft by Pro Football Focus, the 6’0, 175-pound Addison was mocked to the Chargers with the 21st-overall pick.

Here’s what they had to say about the selection:

“The Chargers need some speed and separation ability in their receiving corps,” says analyst Mike Renner. “That’s what Addison brings to the table. They have more physical players on the roster to do the dirty work, but the former Biletnikoff award winner and his over 15.0-yard per reception average the past two seasons will lead to explosive plays.”

Addison is certainly a bit of a jump off from the Chargers’ current top wide receivers, all of whom are over 6’2 and 200 pounds. But the need for a player with a complementary skillset has only grown as the injury to Jalen Guyton. As Renner said above, the ability to create separation with speed and route-running nuance has been vacant from the receiver corps in 2022, especially when you consider Allen’s prolonged absence.

Through seven games played, Addison has 39 receptions for 585 yards and seven touchdowns for the Trojans in 2022.

What do you all think of this potential pick? Let me know in the comments below.

